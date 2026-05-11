Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Purchases 32,065 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,997 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $37,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,219,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,706 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,904,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $107.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $187.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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