Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Purchases 479,959 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 275.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,359 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 479,959 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Edison International worth $39,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Stock Down 0.0%

Edison International stock opened at $68.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The company's 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.54.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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