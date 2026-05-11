Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Purchases 50,808 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 50,808 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $96,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $257.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total value of $14,244,793.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,429,487. The trade was a 41.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 345,080 shares of company stock valued at $89,405,821 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $287.80 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $292.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $261.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Texas Instruments, including Q2 2026, FY2026, Q1/Q2/Q3/Q4 2027, and FY2028, while reiterating a Strong-Buy rating. Higher earnings forecasts can signal improving fundamentals and justify a higher valuation.

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Texas Instruments, including Q2 2026, FY2026, Q1/Q2/Q3/Q4 2027, and FY2028, while reiterating a rating. Higher earnings forecasts can signal improving fundamentals and justify a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Texas Instruments as a stock benefiting from AI-fueled semiconductor demand, with analysts pointing to steady chip sales across the broader industry. This supports the view that end-market demand remains healthy. Article: 4 Solid Stocks to Buy as AI Powers Steady Semiconductor Sales

Recent coverage highlighted Texas Instruments as a stock benefiting from AI-fueled semiconductor demand, with analysts pointing to steady chip sales across the broader industry. This supports the view that end-market demand remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: Another article noted Texas Instruments climbed after beating Q1 estimates and guiding Q2 above expectations, with management pointing to strength in data center, industrial, and AI-related markets. That reinforces confidence in near-term revenue and margin momentum. Article: Texas Instruments (TXN) Is Up 7.5% After Beating Q1 Estimates And Raising Q2 Outlook - What's Changed

Another article noted Texas Instruments climbed after beating Q1 estimates and guiding Q2 above expectations, with management pointing to strength in data center, industrial, and AI-related markets. That reinforces confidence in near-term revenue and margin momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also published a momentum-focused piece calling Texas Instruments a potential top pick for momentum investors, which may add to trader interest but does not represent a direct business development. Article: Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Texas Instruments (TXN) Is a Great Choice

Zacks also published a momentum-focused piece calling Texas Instruments a potential top pick for momentum investors, which may add to trader interest but does not represent a direct business development. Negative Sentiment: One filing noted insider selling by CEO Haviv Ilan, who sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments. Insider sales can sometimes raise caution, although the impact may be limited if viewed as routine trading.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here