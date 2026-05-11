Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 371,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 197,901 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $45,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,680,505,000 after buying an additional 1,618,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,210,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,133,376,000 after buying an additional 414,454 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,148,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $793,506,000 after buying an additional 400,002 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,138,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $630,056,000 after buying an additional 726,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial reaffirmed its buy rating on Gilead and raised its price target to $157 from $155, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Truist Financial reaffirmed its rating on Gilead and raised its price target to from $155, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Gilead reported Q1 EPS of $2.03 and revenue of $6.96 billion , both ahead of analyst expectations, supported by HIV and Trodelvy sales growth. Yahoo Finance

Gilead reported and , both ahead of analyst expectations, supported by HIV and Trodelvy sales growth. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its Yeztugo 2026 sales guidance to $1 billion from $800 million, signaling stronger-than-expected launch momentum. Yahoo Finance

The company raised its to from $800 million, signaling stronger-than-expected launch momentum. Neutral Sentiment: RBC slightly reduced its price target to $122 from $123 and kept a sector perform view, suggesting a more cautious stance but no major change in thesis. Benzinga

RBC slightly reduced its price target to from $123 and kept a view, suggesting a more cautious stance but no major change in thesis. Negative Sentiment: Gilead cut its 2026 EPS guidance to a loss range of -$1.05 to -$0.65 , a major deterioration from prior profit expectations, due to acquisition charges and financing costs. Reuters

Gilead cut its to a loss range of , a major deterioration from prior profit expectations, due to acquisition charges and financing costs. Negative Sentiment: Investors also appear concerned that near-term growth is being driven more by older products like Descovy and Biktarvy than by the much-anticipated Yeztugo launch, creating questions about the pace of future growth. Yahoo Finance

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $1,291,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,702,353.72. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 128,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,152,687.84. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $9,238,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $131.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $163.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.18 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $162.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here