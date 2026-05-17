Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Sells 16,322 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,268 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 16,322 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in W.P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company's stock.

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W.P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $72.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.77 and a 1-year high of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $454.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.64 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.W.P. Carey's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio is presently 158.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.P. Carey news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,268. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on W.P. Carey from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded W.P. Carey from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on W.P. Carey from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on W.P. Carey from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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