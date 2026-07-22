Swiss National Bank Acquires 23,200 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,700 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $57,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW opened at $209.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $185.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.89 and a 1 year high of $210.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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