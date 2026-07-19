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Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Adobe logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Swiss National Bank increased its Adobe stake by 7.1% in the first quarter, adding 81,440 shares and bringing its total holding to 1,228,500 shares worth about $298.6 million.
  • Adobe reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $5.96 on revenue of $6.62 billion, both topping analyst estimates and revenue rising 12.7% year over year. The company also issued FY 2026 guidance of $24.35 to $24.45 EPS.
  • Wall Street remains cautious overall despite some positive commentary on valuation and long-term competitive strengths. Analysts have a consensus rating of “Hold,” with a consensus price target of $275, while Adobe’s board has authorized a $25 billion share buyback.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Adobe.

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228,500 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 81,440 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Adobe worth $298,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, TrustBank bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $237.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.58 and a 200 day moving average of $256.19. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.12 and a 52 week high of $376.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. This represents a 130.63% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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