Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,519,746 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 87,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $71,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,113,297 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,264,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,129,710 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,869,507,000 after purchasing an additional 172,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,196,718 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $744,134,000 after purchasing an additional 514,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,515,321 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $561,500,000 after purchasing an additional 448,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company's stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.9%

FIS opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $82.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $58.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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