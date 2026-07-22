Swiss National Bank Buys 33,940 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,200 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 33,940 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Curtiss-Wright worth $73,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $722.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $463.00 and a one year high of $808.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $745.56 and a 200 day moving average of $703.57.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.Curtiss-Wright's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is 7.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $860.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $724.00 to $768.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $773.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CW

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total value of $165,640.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,983,029.42. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total transaction of $1,804,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,739,270.48. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $2,257,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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