Swiss National Bank Buys 35,160 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,220 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,160 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Elevance Health worth $190,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Elevance Health by 41.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,619 shares of the company's stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,945 shares of the company's stock worth $25,650,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,371 shares of the company's stock worth $16,478,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 111.8% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,080,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $60,667.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,599.18. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $372.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.55 and a 200-day moving average of $355.39. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $436.24.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $7.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $1.24. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $49.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. Elevance Health's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $488.00 target price on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $480.00 to $457.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $352.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Elevance Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $440.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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