Swiss National Bank Buys 74,600 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,200 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Edison International worth $82,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Edison International has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $79.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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