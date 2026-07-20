Swiss National Bank Buys 86,600 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262,900 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Airbnb worth $159,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $411,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Key Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $152 price target , implying modest upside from recent levels and signaling that analysts still see value in the shares. Article link

Wedbush initiated coverage with a rating and a , implying modest upside from recent levels and signaling that analysts still see value in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed its buy rating on Airbnb, supporting the view that Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Article link

Jefferies reaffirmed its rating on Airbnb, supporting the view that Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching Airbnb’s upcoming fiscal second-quarter earnings report, with analysts expecting double-digit earnings growth ; results will likely determine whether the stock can extend recent momentum. Article link

Investors are watching Airbnb’s upcoming fiscal second-quarter earnings report, with analysts expecting ; results will likely determine whether the stock can extend recent momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb co-founder Joseph Gebbia sold about $39 million in stock under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While not necessarily a bearish signal, insider selling can create some investor caution. Article link

Airbnb co-founder Joseph Gebbia sold about in stock under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While not necessarily a bearish signal, insider selling can create some investor caution. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky’s X account was reportedly hacked and used to promote crypto tokenization posts. The incident does not directly affect fundamentals, but it is a reputational and security-related distraction for the company. Article link

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $145.98 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $150.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Airbnb's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $555,037.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 445,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,907,372.90. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 13,615 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $2,020,057.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,677 shares in the company, valued at $12,118,416.49. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,267,429 shares of company stock worth $313,655,215. Corporate insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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