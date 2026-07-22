Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Church & Dwight worth $65,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $5,721,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 797,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,890,000 after buying an additional 82,833 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 141,837 shares of the company's stock worth $11,893,000 after buying an additional 78,107 shares in the last quarter. Amiral Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $6,258,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,894 shares of the company's stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $103.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $95.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average of $95.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $842,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,523.66. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $465,446.28. The trade was a 68.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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