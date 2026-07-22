Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,160 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Equifax worth $64,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 612.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,846,252. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Trading Down 4.4%

Equifax stock opened at $172.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Equifax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.74 and a fifty-two week high of $271.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $165.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.390-8.690 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.16.

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Equifax News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Equifax this week:

Positive Sentiment: Equifax posted Q2 2026 EPS of $2.25, topping estimates, while revenue of $1.70 billion rose 11% year over year and matched Wall Street expectations. The company also highlighted strength in USIS, mortgage, and verification businesses, and announced an agreement to acquire Círculo de Crédito, which could expand its credit data footprint. Article Title

Equifax posted Q2 2026 EPS of $2.25, topping estimates, while revenue of $1.70 billion rose 11% year over year and matched Wall Street expectations. The company also highlighted strength in USIS, mortgage, and verification businesses, and announced an agreement to acquire Círculo de Crédito, which could expand its credit data footprint. Positive Sentiment: Management said early AI and agentic-automation gains are helping drive efficiency, and it doubled its expected three-year AI-driven cost savings target to $150 million from $75 million, a potentially meaningful margin tailwind over time. Article Title

Management said early AI and agentic-automation gains are helping drive efficiency, and it doubled its expected three-year AI-driven cost savings target to $150 million from $75 million, a potentially meaningful margin tailwind over time. Neutral Sentiment: Free cash flow remained strong at $326 million for the first six months, and the company returned $366 million to shareholders, supporting the longer-term investment case even as near-term sentiment stays cautious. Article Title

Free cash flow remained strong at $326 million for the first six months, and the company returned $366 million to shareholders, supporting the longer-term investment case even as near-term sentiment stays cautious. Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction has been pressured by Equifax’s weaker-than-expected Q3 and full-year 2026 guidance, which came in below consensus and suggests headwinds from a tough mortgage market and broader macro conditions. Article Title

Investor reaction has been pressured by Equifax’s weaker-than-expected Q3 and full-year 2026 guidance, which came in below consensus and suggests headwinds from a tough mortgage market and broader macro conditions. Negative Sentiment: Margins were also hit by a legal settlement accrual tied to a previously disclosed coding issue, adding another overhang as analysts noted the company’s near-term outlook appears less exciting than the quarter’s operating results. Article Title

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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