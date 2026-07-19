Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,865,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Capital One Financial worth $340,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

More Capital One Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays set a $242.00 price target on Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $208.04 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $193.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.99. The firm has a market cap of $129.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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