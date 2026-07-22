Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,580 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Fair Isaac worth $74,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 480,776.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,327,664 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,625,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,972 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 894,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,512,417,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,120 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,213,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,836 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $845,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $774,518,000 after purchasing an additional 53,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.8%

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,229.07 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $870.01 and a 52 week high of $1,998.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,204.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,252.50.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The business's revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,250.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,627.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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