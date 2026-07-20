Swiss National Bank Has $145.34 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,964,855 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 197,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Exelon worth $145,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $738,333,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,974,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 807.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,100,575 shares of the company's stock worth $440,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987,453 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 32.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,446,103 shares of the company's stock worth $1,010,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,612,010 shares of the company's stock worth $331,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,644 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 11.21%.The firm's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Exelon from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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