Swiss National Bank Has $169.91 Million Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,860 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 36,160 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Cencora worth $169,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 485 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company's stock.

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Cencora Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of COR stock opened at $307.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.52. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.82 and a 1 year high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The company had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren M. Tyler purchased 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $270.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 price objective on Cencora in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COR

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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