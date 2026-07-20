Swiss National Bank Has $180.99 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761,000 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 367,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Canadian National Railway worth $180,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 354 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNI alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna restated a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens raised Canadian National Railway to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $132.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $129.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of $90.74 and a one year high of $129.52.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 27.22%.The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian National Railway, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian National Railway wasn't on the list.

While Canadian National Railway currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here