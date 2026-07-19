Swiss National Bank Has $2.17 Billion Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358,310 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 153,800 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.2% of Swiss National Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $2,169,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,976,634,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock worth $4,047,245,000 after buying an additional 4,038,502 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock worth $2,552,419,000 after buying an additional 2,131,734 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 321.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,963,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,805,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,423 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock worth $16,024,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,178.01 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1,118.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1,036.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here