Swiss National Bank Has $273 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,350,600 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 290,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Boston Scientific worth $273,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $28,064,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $263,133,000 after purchasing an additional 477,680 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,477,000. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda America Inc bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,708,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here