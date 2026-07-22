Swiss National Bank Has $54.13 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,300 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Alliant Energy worth $54,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $46,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alliant Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.36.

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Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.42.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio is 67.08%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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