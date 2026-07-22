Swiss National Bank Has $59.83 Million Stock Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,200 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of Zoom Communications worth $59,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,112,815 shares of the company's stock worth $182,315,000 after purchasing an additional 285,626 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 422,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,460,000 after buying an additional 128,174 shares during the last quarter. Sherry Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,312,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Communications Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.01. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.15 and a 1-year high of $114.74. The business's 50 day moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average is $88.99.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 41.99%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Zoom Communications's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $770,801.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,041.60. This represents a 19.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $1,289,860.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 48,517 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZM

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

Further Reading

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