Swiss National Bank Has $60.72 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,481 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Dollar Tree worth $60,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $950,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 360,672 shares of the company's stock worth $39,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 45.4% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company's stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $125.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm's 50-day moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average is $114.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.71 and a 52-week high of $142.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.96 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.Dollar Tree's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Freedom Capital cut Dollar Tree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $142.00 to $107.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.68.

View Our Latest Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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