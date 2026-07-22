Swiss National Bank Has $60.88 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Swiss National Bank grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $60,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $12,504,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 242,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 33,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 53,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $38.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.94.

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LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE LYB opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. LyondellBasell Industries's payout ratio is currently -110.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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