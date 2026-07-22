Swiss National Bank Has $68.06 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,200 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Ulta Beauty worth $68,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 860.0% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 48 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $489.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's fifty day moving average is $477.53 and its 200-day moving average is $561.27. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.60 and a 52 week high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. Ulta Beauty's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $635.00 target price on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $799.00 to $731.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $631.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $638.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $182,246.72. Following the sale, the director owned 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,919.36. The trade was a 13.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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