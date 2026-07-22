Swiss National Bank Has $70.82 Million Holdings in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Markel Group worth $70,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Markel Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Markel Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 415,160 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $892,496,000 after buying an additional 41,632 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 336,369 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $671,850,000 after buying an additional 145,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,400 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $581,818,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 209,999 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $452,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 204,861 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $440,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,960.62 on Wednesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,719.41 and a 1 year high of $2,207.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,883.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1,952.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $26.38 by ($45.28). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 114.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Brean Capital assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $2,025.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MKL

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total transaction of $140,395.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,191,514.95. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane Leopold purchased 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,792.61 per share, for a total transaction of $179,261.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,925,815.90. The trade was a 4.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Markel Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Markel Group wasn't on the list.

While Markel Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here