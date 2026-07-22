Swiss National Bank Has $75.61 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $75,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,813.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 124,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $173,165,000 after acquiring an additional 119,942 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $26,372,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,594.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,295.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,190.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1,280.08. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,023.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.14 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 622.80%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.19 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,413.00 to $1,200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,475.00 to $1,275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,408.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTD

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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