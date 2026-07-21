Swiss National Bank Has $95.61 Million Stock Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,100 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 50,720 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Strategy worth $95,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 3.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,533 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Strategy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Strategy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Key Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Strategy from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Strategy from $163.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Strategy from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strategy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 354 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $43,839.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,122.56. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,406 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,308.48. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and sold 183,522 shares valued at $23,804,822. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.82. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $437.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.54.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($16.49) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 57.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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