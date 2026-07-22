Swiss National Bank Increases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of PPG Industries worth $70,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,829,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,314,529,000 after purchasing an additional 565,523 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,478,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $799,318,000 after purchasing an additional 379,879 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,990,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $716,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,118 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,290,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $644,537,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,809,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $592,859,000 after buying an additional 135,529 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on PPG Industries from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $126.13.

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PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $115.67 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.10. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. PPG Industries's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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