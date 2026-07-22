Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,020 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Verisk Analytics worth $77,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Essex Bank boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Bank now owns 12,388 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $851,102.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,590,346.58. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,710. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $195.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.94 and a 52-week high of $303.13. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $180.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $234.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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