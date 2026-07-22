Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,391 shares of the online travel company's stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Expedia Group worth $79,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $861,979,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 24,899.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $779,275,000 after purchasing an additional 728,063 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,830 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $165,405,000 after purchasing an additional 499,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,286,093 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $364,363,000 after purchasing an additional 456,176 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expedia Group from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $288.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $264.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.01 and a 200-day moving average of $244.22. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.05 and a 12-month high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Expedia Group's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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