Swiss National Bank Purchases 108,700 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited $IMO

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO - Free Report) TSE: IMO by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,676 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Imperial Oil worth $74,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Imperial Oil alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMO. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the energy company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 737.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 511 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company's stock.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $124.22 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $139.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.45.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Imperial Oil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMO. Desjardins raised Imperial Oil to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised Imperial Oil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Imperial Capital reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil NYSEAMERICAN: IMO is a Canadian integrated energy company involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Imperial has operated in Canada for well over a century and is one of the country's long-standing energy firms. The company is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corporation, which provides strategic and technical links to global upstream and downstream capabilities.

Imperial's operations span upstream activities—exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and oil-sands resources—and downstream operations including refining, manufacturing of fuels and lubricants, petrochemical products, and retail distribution.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Imperial Oil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Imperial Oil wasn't on the list.

While Imperial Oil currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here