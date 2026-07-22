Swiss National Bank Purchases 27,400 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,500 shares of the life sciences company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Illumina worth $55,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Illumina alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Illumina by 671.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Securities Group raised Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on Illumina from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $156.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock opened at $192.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.20. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $196.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $38,453,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,830,452 shares in the company, valued at $463,146,860.76. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,540. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illumina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illumina wasn't on the list.

While Illumina currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here