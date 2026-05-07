Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG's holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,181,185 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,970,415,000 after buying an additional 3,120,401 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,393,506,000 after buying an additional 1,990,608 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $892,605,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Synopsys by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,524,512 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,245,533,000 after buying an additional 1,751,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,760,358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,322,273,000 after buying an additional 1,493,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $504.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $376.18 and a one year high of $651.73. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $433.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.63.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company's revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price target on Synopsys and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $531.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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