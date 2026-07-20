Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,455 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Synopsys worth $222,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Synopsys

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark upgraded Synopsys (SNPS) to strong-buy , reinforcing a bullish long-term view on AI-driven demand for electronic design automation software. Zacks.com

Benchmark upgraded to , reinforcing a bullish long-term view on AI-driven demand for electronic design automation software. Positive Sentiment: Synopsys continues to have strong analyst support overall, with brokerage ratings averaging Moderate Buy and several recent price targets well above the current share price. American Banking News

Synopsys continues to have strong analyst support overall, with brokerage ratings averaging and several recent price targets well above the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: New commentary suggests the recent pullback may be a “buy the dip” opportunity, but that view is still based on technical support levels rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Trefis

New commentary suggests the recent pullback may be a “buy the dip” opportunity, but that view is still based on technical support levels rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: SNPS is falling alongside a broader chip and tech selloff, which is weighing on sentiment across the semiconductor group. Benzinga

SNPS is falling alongside a broader chip and tech selloff, which is weighing on sentiment across the semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also worried about muted growth in Synopsys’s Design IP business and export-control headwinds, which may be limiting enthusiasm despite the earnings beat. Quiver Quantitative

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 target price on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $570.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $384.27 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $469.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $366.00 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The company has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Featured Stories

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