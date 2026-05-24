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Systematic Financial Management LP Cuts Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Written by MarketBeat
May 24, 2026
Urban Outfitters logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its Urban Outfitters stake by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, selling 15,060 shares and ending with 669,331 shares valued at about $50.4 million.
  • Urban Outfitters reported strong quarterly results, posting EPS of $1.30 versus $1.12 expected and revenue of $1.48 billion versus $1.46 billion expected, with revenue up 11.4% year over year.
  • Analysts remain largely constructive: several firms raised price targets, and the stock now has a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $87.18.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,331 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 15,060 shares during the quarter. Urban Outfitters comprises approximately 1.2% of Systematic Financial Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.75% of Urban Outfitters worth $50,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $1,923,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 452.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $73.01 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $84.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's fifty day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Urban Outfitters this week:

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city's historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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