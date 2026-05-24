Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,050 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 15,434 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA comprises 1.1% of Systematic Financial Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.14% of Comfort Systems USA worth $45,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Glj Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,923.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,829.88 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $452.65 and a twelve month high of $2,073.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,647.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,291.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,779.78, for a total value of $889,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,339,340. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,024 shares of company stock worth $99,678,386. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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