T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Stock Holdings Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $38,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,797,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $10,244,764,000 after buying an additional 636,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,801,155,000 after buying an additional 1,092,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,726,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,285,608,000 after buying an additional 711,278 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,222,454,000 after buying an additional 4,335,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,903,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,891,845,000 after buying an additional 453,096 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.8%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $187.53 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $196.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $261.56. The stock has a market cap of $202.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. T-Mobile US's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total transaction of $727,640.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,038 shares in the company, valued at $229,501.80. The trade was a 76.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,090 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,500. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Arete Research raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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