T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,721,032 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,413,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,721,032 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.1% of T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $1,801,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $430.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $539.33 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.82 and a 12 month high of $558.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $411.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $879.43 billion, a PE ratio of 176.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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