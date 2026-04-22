TABR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,700 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.2% of TABR Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,294 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,004,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,927 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,273,700 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $960,831,000 after purchasing an additional 796,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,689,633 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,235,907,000 after buying an additional 389,451 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,591,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP David Foskett sold 266 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $63,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,596,098. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 543 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total value of $113,188.35. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,857,706.40. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,809 shares of company stock worth $410,410 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ADP opened at $202.87 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.16 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The company's fifty day moving average is $208.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.18. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.44% and a net margin of 19.96%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $303.00 to $265.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $273.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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