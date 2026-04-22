TABR Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,350 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000. TABR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of UMH Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in UMH Properties by 41.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company's stock.

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UMH Properties Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $66.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.70 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 10.12%.UMH Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. UMH Properties's dividend payout ratio is 1,285.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UMH

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company's business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

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