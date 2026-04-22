TABR Capital Management LLC Invests $5.45 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,883 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for about 1.4% of TABR Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ticino Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,294.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company's stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 22,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.1%

JKHY opened at $155.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.16. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $193.39. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $611.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates's previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is 35.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JKHY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research set a $220.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $200.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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