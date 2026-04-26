TABR Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.97 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,965,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.8% of TABR Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.4%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $227.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company's 50-day moving average is $240.18 and its 200-day moving average is $218.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here