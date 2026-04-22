TABR Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.36 Million Investment in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,747 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $7,360,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.9% of TABR Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS reaffirmed a buy rating on ABT (while trimming its target), keeping analyst support that underpins a constructive view of the stock. Article Title

UBS reaffirmed a buy rating on ABT (while trimming its target), keeping analyst support that underpins a constructive view of the stock. Positive Sentiment: Dividend-focused coverage highlights a near‑3% yield and argues the pullback could be a buy opportunity for income investors. This supports demand from dividend-seeking funds. Article Title

Dividend-focused coverage highlights a near‑3% yield and argues the pullback could be a buy opportunity for income investors. This supports demand from dividend-seeking funds. Positive Sentiment: Opinion pieces urging investors to "buy the dip" and comparing ABT favorably within medical devices highlight confidence in the company’s longer-term fundamentals despite the recent pullback. Article Title

Opinion pieces urging investors to "buy the dip" and comparing ABT favorably within medical devices highlight confidence in the company’s longer-term fundamentals despite the recent pullback. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting ABT trades near its 52‑week low while analysts remain bullish frames the current level as potential upside from existing price targets, attracting value-oriented investors. Article Title

Coverage noting ABT trades near its 52‑week low while analysts remain bullish frames the current level as potential upside from existing price targets, attracting value-oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: Abbott’s CancerGuard / multi‑cancer early detection progress and new DETECT A outcomes add a strategic diagnostics growth narrative that could materially boost long‑term revenue if commercial rollout scales. Article Title

Abbott’s CancerGuard / multi‑cancer early detection progress and new DETECT A outcomes add a strategic diagnostics growth narrative that could materially boost long‑term revenue if commercial rollout scales. Neutral Sentiment: Options‑market flow has shown atypical activity, which some traders interpret as a bet on near‑term volatility — a signal worth monitoring but not a directional confirmation. Article Title

Options‑market flow has shown atypical activity, which some traders interpret as a bet on near‑term volatility — a signal worth monitoring but not a directional confirmation. Neutral Sentiment: Several brokers trimmed price targets (UBS 158→135, Argus 140→125, Leerink 119→106) but many maintained buy/overweight stances — reducing near‑term upside expectations while keeping medium‑term support intact. Article Title Article Title Article Title

Several brokers trimmed price targets (UBS 158→135, Argus 140→125, Leerink 119→106) but many maintained buy/overweight stances — reducing near‑term upside expectations while keeping medium‑term support intact. Negative Sentiment: Social and news summaries flagged that Q1 results beat estimates but management cut full‑year guidance (mild flu season, acquisition costs), which drove the post‑earnings selloff and remains the primary driver of today’s weakness. Article Title

Social and news summaries flagged that Q1 results beat estimates but management cut full‑year guidance (mild flu season, acquisition costs), which drove the post‑earnings selloff and remains the primary driver of today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Headline commentary that Barclays has "lowered expectations" adds to investor caution; cumulative PT trims and the guidance cut have weighed on sentiment and liquidity. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.35.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 146,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,253.66. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $81,946.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,575.12. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $139.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 70.59%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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