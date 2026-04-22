TABR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,293 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 1.1% of TABR Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Genuine Parts by 6,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 253 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Genuine Parts

Here are the key news stories impacting Genuine Parts this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Genuine Parts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:GPC opened at $114.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $112.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 249.76 and a beta of 0.76. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $96.08 and a 1-year high of $151.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Genuine Parts's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts's previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Genuine Parts's payout ratio is presently 923.91%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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