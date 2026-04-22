TABR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 44,895 Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 10.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,069,440 shares of the company's stock worth $88,229,000 after purchasing an additional 50,579 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Zoom Communications Stock Up 0.4%

Zoom Communications stock opened at $90.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.15 and a 12 month high of $97.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 39.03%.Zoom Communications's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Zoom Communications from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $95.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zoom Communications

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,886 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,129,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $173,312.36. This trade represents a 86.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,273 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $1,255,898.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 36,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,735.08. This trade represents a 29.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,590,330. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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