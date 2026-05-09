Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s 9th Largest Position

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,292 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 44,059 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.2% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $82,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 84,526 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,687,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $411.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $176.47 and a 1-year high of $420.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $361.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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