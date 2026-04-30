Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.4% of Jennison Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $4,070,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cannon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 38,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 31,854 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $391.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $358.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $170.59 and a 1 year high of $414.50. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Argus raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts sharply, boosting earnings expectations well above consensus and underpinning valuation upside for TSMC. Erste upgrades TSM EPS

Erste Group raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts sharply, boosting earnings expectations well above consensus and underpinning valuation upside for TSMC. Positive Sentiment: TSMC signed a long-term corporate power purchase agreement with Northland Power for output from the Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan — a move that improves TSMC’s green energy supply certainty and supports ESG/cost stability for its fabs. Northland CPPA with TSMC

TSMC signed a long-term corporate power purchase agreement with Northland Power for output from the Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan — a move that improves TSMC’s green energy supply certainty and supports ESG/cost stability for its fabs. Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary highlights continued AI-driven demand: MediaTek’s CEO said the AI megatrend and data‑center demand remain strong — signaling sustained order momentum for TSMC’s advanced nodes. MediaTek on AI demand

Industry commentary highlights continued AI-driven demand: MediaTek’s CEO said the AI megatrend and data‑center demand remain strong — signaling sustained order momentum for TSMC’s advanced nodes. Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment and coverage remain bullish: multiple articles and price‑target notes (including bullish pieces forecasting further all‑time highs and a $477 target) are reinforcing investor optimism after recent strong results. Price prediction / bullish coverage

Market sentiment and coverage remain bullish: multiple articles and price‑target notes (including bullish pieces forecasting further all‑time highs and a $477 target) are reinforcing investor optimism after recent strong results. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC completed the sale of its remaining Arm stake for about $231 million — a tidy divestiture that reduces a legacy holding but is immaterial to core foundry operations. TSMC exits Arm stake

TSMC completed the sale of its remaining Arm stake for about $231 million — a tidy divestiture that reduces a legacy holding but is immaterial to core foundry operations. Negative Sentiment: Samsung says it expects to win more advanced‑logic foundry customers and is reviewing a second U.S. fab — increasing competitive pressure on TSMC at the cutting edge. Investors will watch capacity allocations and margin implications. Samsung foundry competition

Samsung says it expects to win more advanced‑logic foundry customers and is reviewing a second U.S. fab — increasing competitive pressure on TSMC at the cutting edge. Investors will watch capacity allocations and margin implications. Negative Sentiment: Suppliers report rising costs amid the AI build‑out (e.g., Delta Electronics warned of higher input costs and tight capacity), a sign that equipment and materials inflation could pressure suppliers and potentially cap margin expansion. Delta Electronics cost warning

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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