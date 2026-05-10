Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,746 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $27,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,833,127 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,980,614,000 after purchasing an additional 168,171 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,401,448,000 after purchasing an additional 541,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,171,445,000 after buying an additional 130,173 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,984,783,000 after buying an additional 229,237 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $411.05 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $176.47 and a twelve month high of $420.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 24.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TSM shares. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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